Carter sees 'special player' Klubnik set to lead Clemson offense ready to shock critics

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Linebacker Barrett Carter is entering his final season with the Tigers. During his time at Clemson, Carter earned All-ACC honors and was named an All-American in 2022. But he has never reached the playoffs, and this year is his last chance. His first two seasons were with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who did not pan out and he transferred after it was clear that Cade Klubnik took over as the starting quarterback. When Klubnik entered his first year as a starter, he also got a new offensive coordinator in Garrett Riley. Things did not go as the Tigers had hoped last season, as they finished 9-4. That did not rattle his confidence as Carter says Klubnik has been himself ever since he came to Clemson, but he is putting more time into improving his game. “I feel like Cade’s been the same way since he stepped out on campus. He’s always going to speak up,” Carter said. “He’s going to be himself. He’s going to be loud. He’s going to proud with whatever he says, and he speaks with a lot of conviction and, the guys respect him. But, talking about this offseason, I’ve really seen his leadership just emerge even more, being more vocal, putting the extra time with the guys, watching extra tape, hitting the field, doing all the stuff and leading our workouts. He’s always the first in line, always the first one to finish and he’s been a dude since he stepped on campus. But this year, you can really see he’s just taking it and running with it now, and I’m excited to see all the hard work come to fruition on the 31st and for this whole season to come. "Cade’s been a special kid, a special player ever since he stepped on campus. I’m excited to see it all come to fruition for him.” Part of the excitement with Riley was his air raid offense that he implemented at TCU, which helped propel them to the playoffs. However, that offensive style differed from Riley’s predecessor, Brandon Streeter. So, there was a level of comfort with the scheme that needed to be established, and now that Klubnik and the rest of the Clemson offense has had a season to gain that comfort and confidence in the system, execution has improved. “I feel like it’s more comfort within the system, especially having Coach Riley going on year two now, just really getting a good grasp for that and then understanding his guys and their tendencies. Our offense, they’ve done a tremendous job just all across the board, just executing plays as a whole, whatever the play may be,” Carter said. “So, they’ve all really stepped up and bought into the process and bought into the playbook of what Coach Riley calls. But, it’s been really exciting to see for me on the defensive side and also really annoying because they’ve been torching us a little bit. But, it’s definitely been fun just to see them emerge as a group and gain more confidence.” Unlike other schools, Clemson did not lose very many of their starters. Of the six Tigers selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, only one was on offense - running back Will Shipley. With Phil Mafah still with the Tigers, there is no concern about their running back room. Tight end Jake Briningstool is also returning for his final season with the Tigers. He was second on the team in receiving yards last season. Klubnik’s top target last season, Tyler Brown, was a true freshman last season, which is promising for the receiver group. There has also been a lot of hype surrounding true freshman receiver Bryant Wesco Jr., a consensus top 35 player in his recruiting class. Clemson also still has Antonio Williams, who is going into his third season and led the Tigers in receiving in his freshman season with 604 yards. The one key player on the offense that will not be returning to Clemson this season is receiver Beaux Collins, who transferred to Notre Dame. Players like Williams, Brown and Wesco are not some of the more well-known names around college football, so there has been outside criticism over the fact the Tigers did not acquire anyone, particularly a receiver, in the transfer portal. Carter disagrees with this assessment, and as a result of the outside vision of Clemson’s offense, he believes they will surprise people with their talent once the season starts. “I think our whole offense is under the radar and just from what I’ve seen and what I know they can do, they’re going to shock some people,” Carter said. “They’re not going to shock us (because) we see it every single day at practice. But, they’re definitely going to show the world what they can do, prove themselves right of what they already know they can do. So, you’re just excited to see what they can do.”

