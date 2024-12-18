Carter embraces challenge of 'hostile' Texas environment, challenging Longhorns offense

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - This coming Saturday against Texas (4 p.m. / TNT) will mark the second consecutive game Clemson makes their series debut against an opponent. The Tigers have never faced the Longhorns before, although Clemson has won eight games in the state of Texas previously. Texas has a dynamic running back duo with sophomore Quintrevion Wisner and junior Jaydon Blue, who both have over 800 scrimmage yards. Blue has been contained the past two games against Texas A&M and Georgia as he only had nine rushing yards in those two games combined. Wisner led Texas in rushing against the Bulldogs with 51 rushing yards. Either back can go off at any time, which is why Clemson’s senior linebacker Barrett Carter said tackling and communication will be essential for the Tigers to get this victory. “They’re explosive and they have running backs. They have an elite quarterback and they have dudes at receiver, dudes at tight end. So, they have elite guys all over the field, guys that are going to play on Sundays for a long time. So, as far as the run and pass goes, they do it all at a high level. So, for us, we got to communicate,” Carter said. “Communication’s going to be at a premium, just all the shifts and motions that they do and getting the ball down (field). Tackling is going to be at a premium. So, their offense is elite and I think we can all see that when you turn on the tape. So, we just got to be on our Ps and Qs on Saturday.” As Carter alluded to, Texas uses several pre-snap and post-snap motions to throw defenses off and create explosive plays. One person who benefits from this motion is junior receiver Matthew Golden who leads the team in receiving yards (738) and receiving touchdowns (eight). Carter looks forward to the challenge the Longhorns bring with their motion, which will test Clemson’s eye discipline. “They definitely have a lot (of) pre- and post-snap. So, definitely a lot. So, it’s going to be tough. You’re going to have to have your eyes in the right place (because) they do have a lot of eye candy and a lot of misdirection. (So), as long as you just focusing on your keys and know your responsibility and execute and do that to the best of your ability, then we should be fine,” Carter said. “But, they definitely do a great job of trying to get your eyes going one place and then they put the ball on the complete opposite side of the field. So, it’s going to be a challenge for sure. But, I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be fun.” In addition to their running back duo and Golden, Texas also has a talented tight end in senior tight end Gunnar Helm. Helm leads the team in receptions (49) and is second in receiving yards (611). “They have a great scheme that allows him to make plays like that. But, he’s also an elite tight end. He’s (definitely) one of the best that we played and that we will play,” Carter said. “So, I’m looking forward to the challenge, the competition. But, that’s why I come to a place like Clemson, just to get that exposure and go against the top guys in the country.” On the outside, there are those who believe Clemson does not deserve to be in the playoffs and never expected to see them win the conference. Given how the Tigers got into the ACC Championship in the first place, their journey is certainly improbable. Now that Clemson has made it to this point, Carter wants to show the country how great this team is. “We’re just trying to show that we are a great team and we can be. But, I’m excited to just walk into an environment where (everybody) hates us and it’s (just) going to be hostile,” Carter said. “It’s going to be loud. It’s going to be crazy. But, (you) come to a place like Clemson, play in these big games and travel to these places and play on the high stage. So, I’m so excited. I’m just looking forward to competing.”

