Cade Klubnik hopes detail-oriented offseason drives success for Clemson

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - It all comes down to the details. For year two as the full-time starter, Cade Klubnik is doing everything he can to ensure the details don’t prevent success. In year one as the guy under center, the details slipped between the cracks of Clemson’s offenses, and those small instances turned into losses. Those errors might’ve resulted from the youth and inexperience on that side of the ball. Dabo Swinney certainly believes there’s been growth within this unit, touting this group as more mature than last year’s offense. On many occasions last fall, the group's inexperience led to fumbles at the goal line, missed blocking assignments leading to turnovers, and much more. This year, we’ve been told that this squad has an added hunger, but Klubnik believes growth and maturity also have a role to play. “I think we’ve had a good mindset,” Klubnik said. “We were a really young team last year, and this is a team that’s a lot smarter. We have guys with more experience, whether it is receivers, line, or returning starters. To come back in the same offense is huge, and not have another fall camp with a new offense.” For Klubnik, not having to worry about the ins and outs of a brand-new offense comes with time to focus on other facets of his game. That time for the junior quarterback was indeed well spent. Klubnik was spotted working with quarterback guru Jordan Palmer, spending time with the Mannings at the Manning Passing Academy and also at Elite 11 camps with other college starters. He could relate to others who endured a similar struggle in that space. Win or loss, most of the narrative centers around who your signal caller is. Not only that, he took pride in learning from some of the game's greats. “It comes down to the little things,” Klubnik said. “It is nothing dramatic, but some tips I heard here and there. It was a really cool experience to talk to some guys who did it at a high level and who are still excelling at that level. For me, it was focusing on the details and growing with the coaching staff. We just have to trust it and go to work. An offseason full of work and preparation is beginning to pay off for Klubnik. Swinney has praised the junior’s growth every chance he gets. Now, the signal-caller has an upgraded arsenal of weapons to work with. Heading into his junior year, he’s pushed himself to right the wrongs of 2023 and to get Clemson back in the national spotlight. Klubnik plays with a purpose; his motivation comes from what he can do for the guys around him. He wants to continue to be the best version of himself for this team. “I just want to go be the best I can be. I want to be the best leader for this team. That’s my 'why' right now.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TigerNet (@clemsontigernet)

