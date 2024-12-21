Brown excited for Texas, sees Clemson team that could match up well

Ariana Pensy

CLEMSON - Sammy Brown has been one of several crucial freshmen for Clemson this season. He is currently tied for third on the team in tackles with 75 and is tied for first for the Tigers in tackles for loss with 10.5. In addition, Brown is second on Clemson in sacks with five. Given his production throughout the season thus far, Brown will be an essential part of the defense for the Tigers going against Texas this coming Saturday (4 p.m. / TNT). This game comes at a good time for Brown as things have slowed down for him as compared to earlier in the season. “The game has slowed down. It’s just gotten easier for me to see my reads, see where the ball’s at,” Brown said. “Even in the past couple games, I just felt like the game has slowed down. I’ve been able to read my keys better, and I’ve come miles since the App State game.” Numerous factors work in Brown’s favor. Clemson has churned out many NFL linebackers, most recently Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who currently plays for the Philadelphia Eagles. This season, Brown has been able to play with future NFL players in senior linebacker Barrett Carter and junior linebacker Wade Woodaz. Knowing the talent both of these players possess, Brown has been trying to learn as much as he can from them. “It’s just been a really good blessing to be able to contribute to the team and just go out there and play a game that I love to play,” Brown said. “I’ve had a tremendous time playing with Barrett and Wade and some of those other seniors that I won’t be able to play with next year. So, I’ve just really been trying to take it all in and just enjoy my time with those seniors.” With all of the experience players like Carter and Woodaz have, neither have played in the playoffs before. Furthermore, this season marks the first year of the 12-team format; the Tigers were the final team in. Thus, they have an opportunity to show why the 12-seed is competitive in this new format. Texas has been a difficult team to contain, although they have scored 20 points or less in three of their last four contests including their SEC Championship loss against Georgia. Given their apparent offensive struggles lately, this could be a good matchup for the Tiger defense. “I’m excited for the matchup. I’m excited to go out there. They’re a really good team. They’ve got players all over the place,” Brown said. “But, I’m just excited to go out there and see how we match up with them. I think that we have a shot to (match) up well with them. But, it all comes down to how we execute (the) game plan that we have.”

