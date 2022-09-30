Big recruiting weekend in Clemson: When the lights come on, the stars come out

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

When the lights come on, the stars come out.

As fifth-ranked Clemson prepares to host tenth-ranked NC State at 7:30 pm Saturday, the Clemson coaching staff is also preparing to host the season’s biggest recruiting weekend to date.

Many of Clemson’s 2023 commits will be on hand, including its 4-star offensive line commits from Texas – Ian Reed and Harris Sewell. 5-star quarterback commit Christopher Vizzina will also be on hand.

Clemson will host a long list of junior prospects, including 4-star Jefferson (GA) linebacker Sammy Brown. Brown was Clemson’s first offer for the 2024 class, and he was on campus for the Furman game a few weeks ago.

5-star Buford (GA) athlete KJ Bolden – the third-ranked prospect in the 2024 class according to 247Sports – will be on hand for the festivities. Bolden picked up an offer from the Tigers after a visit in June and currently holds 36 offers from all of the major players in college football.

A trio of offered Palmetto State offensive linemen will also make their way to campus. Dorchester (SC) Woodland 4-star Kam Pringle was at South Carolina last week and will take visits to Georgia and Tennessee, among others. Greenville’s Blake Franks picked up a Clemson offer after his performance at Dabo Swinney’s camp. Dillon’s Josiah Thompson is the top-ranked prospect in South Carolina, according to 247Sports. He visited in March and also camped at Clemson in June.

Burlington (NC) Cummings wide receiver Jonathan Paylor and wide receiver Alex Taylor out of Greensboro (NC) Grimsley are both 4-stars and have offers from Clemson and NC State, so this game could be huge in the recruitment of both.

As for the 2025 class, Clemson will be hosting the nation’s top prospect according to 247Sports in Charlotte (NC) Providence Day offensive tackle David Sanders and the nation’s top running back in Gideon Davis out of Lynchburg (VA) Liberty Christian. Buford (GA) linebacker Jadon Perlotte is the fifth-ranked linebacker in the sophomore class.

Check out a list of some top prospects who have said they will attend below:

2023 Prospects and Commits

**Jamal Anderson, 4-star LB, Hoschton (GA) Mill Creek

Jaylen Brown-Wallace, WR/S, Central (SC) Daniel

**AJ Hoffler, 4-star DL, Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy

**Ian Reed, 4-star OT, Austin (TX) Vandegrift

**Harris Sewell, 4-star OL, Odessa (TX) Permian

**Branden Strozier, 4-star CB, Alpharetta (GA) St. Francis

**Christopher Vizzina, 4-star QB, Birmingham (AL) Briarwood Christian

2024 Prospects

Dakarai Anderson, WR, Perry (GA)

Malik Blocton, 3-star DE, Pike Road (AL)

*KJ Bolden, 5-star ATH, Buford (GA)

*Asaad Brown, Jr., 4-star CB, Chesapeake (VA) Oscar Smith

*Sammy Brown, 4-star LB, Jefferson (GA)

Boo Carter, 4-star RB, Chattanooga (TN) Chattanooga Christian

Ian Flynt, 4-star DE, Katy (TX) Taylor

KingJoseph Edwards, 4-star DE, Buford (GA)

*Tavoy Feagin, 4-star CB, Tampa (FL) Carrollwood Day

*Blake Franks, 4-star OL, Greenville (SC)

Jake Guarnera, 3-star OL, Ponte Vedra (FL)

Justin Greene, 4-star DE, Lawrenceville (GA) Mountain View

Nolan Hauser, K, Cornelius (NC) Hough

Caleb Odom, 4-star TE, Carrollton (GA)

*Jonathan Paylor, 4-star WR, Burlington (NC) Cummings

*Kam Pringle, 4-star OL, Dorchester (SC) Woodland

*Alex Taylor, 4-star WR, Greensboro (NC) Grimsley

*Champ Thompson, 4-star DT, Norcross (GA) Meadowcreek

*Josiah Thompson, 4-star OT, Dillon (SC)

*Fletcher Westphal, 4-star OT, Leesburg (VA) Tuscarora

Mekhai White, 3-star WR, King George (VA)

2025 Prospects

Gideon Davidson, RB, Lynchburg (VA) Liberty Christian Academy

Jadon Perlotte, 4-star LB, Buford (GA)

Marshall Pritchett, ATH, Rabun Gap (GA)

David Sanders, 4-star OT, Charlotte (NC) Providence Day

A single * indicates the prospect holds a Clemson offer. A double ** indicates the prospect is committed to Clemson.