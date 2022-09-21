Barrett Carter says Clemson defense needs “A-game” against Wake Forest

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Sophomore Tigers linebacker Barrett Carter is eyeing the improvement he wants to see from the defense going into the matchup with No. 21/16 Wake Forest on Saturday (12 p.m./ABC).

“I’m proud of us so far,” Carter said. “Of course, there’s been a lot of adversity, a lot of good, a lot of bad. But, we’re three games in. I’m proud of the way that we’ve improved every week. We still have a long way to go. But, we’re just looking forward to the next game, which is Wake Forest and we’re just focused on them. I think we’ve done great so far for three games and we’ve striving to get better.”

Something the entire team has emphasized in the past week is the challenge of going against junior Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman. Carter referred to Hartman as “one of the premier quarterbacks.”

Hartman missed Wake Forest’s first game of the season. However, since returning, he has thrown for seven touchdowns and 625 yards. He has also been sacked five times in those two games, which is promising for the Clemson defense. He also threw two interceptions against Liberty last Saturday. Overall, Hartman seems to be showing some inconsistency, which is not a good sign for the Deacons.

Despite playing their first ranked team this season, Carter feels the defense will “have to be on [their] A-game.” He is doing his part to bring the team there.

“I think I’m stepping up as a leader, and that’s what they wanted out of me, and I’m really stepping into that role,” Carter said. “I’m being more vocal [and] leading by example on and off the field.”

This is something that has shown through the past few games.

He had 8 total tackles in Clemson’s Labor Day season opener against Georgia Tech, had an interception against Furman on Sept 10, and recovered the ball on Clemson’s blocked field goal against Louisiana Tech. He did go on to fumble the ball and Louisiana Tech recovered the ball; he’s still “mad about that play.”

“I got to get some payback so I'll be getting in the end zone before the year ends up for sure,” Carter said.