Barrett Carter could play "100 more snaps" for defense that needed him most Saturday

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Barrett Carter walked into the facility Monday and was given a surprising statistic. Against Pittsburgh, the senior linebacker played a career-high 93 snaps on the road, doing everything he could to give Clemson an edge on the road. After such a game, he was asked if he felt any long standing fatigue. His answer? He felt like he had 100 more snaps in him. Senior day approaching for the veteran linebacker evokes the message he sent to Tiger fans when he announced his return. He had unfinished business and was planning on doing everything in his power to win football games. He’s been one to say he wants to leave no meat on the bone this season, and against the Panthers, he certainly didn’t leave around any crumbs. So when he was tasked with playing nearly 100 snaps in a cold and wet Pittsburgh, he relished in the opportunity to do whatever it takes. “It was great,” Carter said. “I loved it. I mean, I think that's why I worked so hard in the off-season. That's why our coaches put us through such intense training in the off-season just to play football's a game; it's four quarters or however long it takes, and I guess it was 93 snaps on defense. That's what it took. But yeah, I mean that's why I wanted to come back to Clemson, just to truly exhaust everything I have for this program, for this team. And if I had to play a hundred more snaps, I would've done that too. So I would've just done anything it took to win that game. And I guess it took 93 snaps. So I'm glad that I was just out there just having fun, playing free.” When the linebacking core is reduced to Carter and the reserves, his play was only further relied upon. After the loss to Louisville, there was uncertainty about what this Clemson team was truly made of, with the opposition growing in difficulty playing away from home. The Tigers went to Blacksburg and shut down a top 20 Hokies rushing attack, and made enough plays in Pittsburgh to escape with the victory. To Carter, the road trip was a reminder that this Clemson team is made of the right stuff. “Yeah, we're made of the right stuff and having wins, we've had the past couple of weeks,” Carter said. “Those are not easy to come by and I feel like a team that lacks leadership and lacks culture is going to lose those games just being in the situations that we are in. So it's just a testament to the leadership that we have, the culture that we have here, and just how bought in the guys in the locker room are and just coaches coming up with great plans as well. But a couple years ago, I'm not sure if we would win a game like that or win games like that. So just to see, just that maturity show up this past weekend and last weekend or two weekends ago as well, it was really special to see.” As the season winds to a close, so does Carter’s career at Clemson. He feels like weekends at Pittsburgh are examples of everything he’s given to the program, pouring all he possibly could to the university. Carter isn’t sure of what the future has in store for him, but when it comes to returning to a university he calls home, he has no regrets. “Yeah, I mean, can't really speak on the future,” Carter said. “Whatever God has in store for me, that's up to him. But all I can do is live where my feet are and just focus on just emptying what I have for this team and for this program. And like I said, whatever happens after this happens, but I truly say I would make the same decision over and over again. What I've learned coming back and just my perspective on everything is truly, truly going to shape me to the best man that I can possibly be. And that's all I could ever ask for. So whatever happens in the future, I can live with the results.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TigerNet (@clemsontigernet)

