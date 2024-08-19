Avieon Terrell hopes quiet confidence defines year two

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Stepping on Clemson’s campus last fall, Avieon Terrell’s goal was finding comfort in a new world. The young freshman had to find a way to establish himself in a cornerback room with plenty of talent and create a legacy beyond his brother. Terrell feels right at home after a freshman season that included five starts, 19 tackles, five pass breakups, and an acrobatic interception against Georgia Tech. Heading into year two, he enters the cornerback room with a starting spot to his name, and younger players behind him seeking guidance. Last fall, Terrell soaked up as much knowledge as possible from Nate Wiggins, who has begun to impress in the NFL preseason. Now, there’s plenty of youth behind Terrell, where the sophomore corner becomes the teacher. Not only is there a challenge for him to shoulder more responsibility on the field, but also to be a leader off it as well. “The difference is we are all competing out there,” Terrell said. “For me, it is being more of a leader. Last year, I was trying to find my way in. This year, I have to lead a lot more. I’m leading my brothers like Ashton (Hampton), Tavoy (Feagin), Corian (Gipson).” Terrell might be looking to add more leadership to his arsenal as a player, but his trademark persona continues to aid him. Tattooed on his right arm is a clear message, “Humble beast,” displaying the quiet attitude the young corner carries with him. In a similar message to what this Clemson team hopes to carry into the season, Terrell’s quiet confidence is simply about finishing the job. “I don’t say too much,” Terrell said. “Just get the job done. I’m very humble, and I don’t try to do too much. I try to stay away from all the noise so my mind doesn’t get very crazy. That’s really what it comes down to.” There’s been some noise over the offseason about this cornerback room replacing someone like Wiggins. Now entering year two, that chatter falls onto the shoulders of Terrell. Similarly to the message inked on his arm, Terrell hopes his quiet demeanor translates to a smooth transition in the secondary. “We want to keep it going,” Terrell said. “We don’t want any significant drop-off, and we want to keep the chemistry going. For Terrell, the quiet competition breeds success." In his eyes, a summer of teaching and growth is right where he wants to be. For him, it is time to translate those lessons into wins. His tattoo speaks a strong message, but he’d rather let his play do the talking.

