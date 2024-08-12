Ashton Hampton's impressive fall camp rises young corner's stock

CLEMSON - There’s a rising star in Clemson’s secondary. For many reasons, all the attention has focused on three players: Sammy Brown, TJ Moore, and Bryant Wesco. The trio are the three highest-ranked players in Clemson’s class, and that will come with added attention. There is a new big shot in town that is beginning to make waves - just ask the roster. Ashton Hampton arrived on campus this summer with the expectation that playing time would initially take some work to come by. There’s, of course, Avieon Terrell, who drew eyes as a freshman for his play late in the season. You can also add corners like Shelton Lewis and Jeadyn Lukus into the mix. However, for Hampton, he’s been one of the young bright spots in Clemson’s preseason, especially in Saturday’s scrimmage. With multiple corners facing injuries on Saturday, an opportunity to shine arose. If you ask TJ Parker, Hampton’s opened people’s eyes to what the young corner can genuinely do. “Ashton Hampton is eye-opening,” Parker said. “He’s a guy who came in the summer and has really opened my eyes. He’s done that with everyone else as well. This is just a really good class in general.” Parker may be just a sophomore, but he certainly recognizes talent when he sees it. As he evaluates the early steps of Hampton’s career, he believes his energy is undeniable. “I see a high-energy type of guy,” Parker said. “He gets in the locker room as early as possible with a smile on his face. He gets on the field and makes plays. I love that energy because you may not be having a high-energy day, but you see someone as young as him pumped up; it makes the defense better.” Parker isn’t the only one whose eyes have been opened to Hampton’s rising stock within the team. Wade Woodaz has also taken note of the freshman’s play and believes he’s been one of the rising stars in camp. “Ashton Hampton stands out for sure,” Woodaz said. “He’s been flashing and making plays all of camp.” Hampton’s time on campus has been short, but his impact has made quite the difference in the Clemson secondary. In Clemson, buying stock has been a popular phrase since last November, given all the noise that week against Notre Dame brought. Maybe the saying is low-hanging fruit in the preseason, but if you lay it down enough, chances are Hampton has already picked it off. The young corner has made an early name for himself, and just like his stock, his opportunities will continue to rise. Hampton Clemson bio Before Clemson: Ranked by On3 at No. 22 in its “athlete” designation … All-Southeast Region selection by PrepStar … helped Florida State University High School to a 10-3 record in 2023 … earned All-Big Bend honors from the Tallahassee Democrat on both sides of the ball, earning a first-team selection at wide receiver in addition to a first-team selection and All-Big Bend Defensive Player of the Year honors as a defensive back … outstanding defensive back and receiver who finished his high school career with 115 receptions for 1,797 yards and 21 touchdowns … posted at least one reception in 39 of his 43 career games, including 28 straight over his last two seasons … averaged 15.6 yards per catch for his career … recorded 92 career tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six interceptions over his 43 games … in 2023, accrued 53 receptions for 873 yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games on offense while adding 64 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions and nine passes defensed on defense … recorded three 100-yard receiving games in 2023, including one game with six catches for 163 yards … selected as a team captain … as a junior in 2022, notched 35 catches for 696 yards, a career-best 19.9 yards per catch, with nine touchdowns on offense … added 48 tackles, five tackles for loss, nine passes defensed and one interception that season … had a career-high 71 tackles as a sophomore in 2021 along with 27 catches for 228 yards and two scores on offense … played for Jarrod Hickman at FSU High School … also played high school basketball for two years. Personal: Born Jan. 9, 2006 … committed to Clemson July 15, 2023 … his father, Alonzo, is the head coach at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and was an NFL Europe teammate of Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed with the Frankfurt Galaxy … pre-business major … enrolled at Clemson in summer 2024.

