As special weekend approaches, Swinney feels like he is finally growing up

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Dabo Swinney feels like he is growing up. Swinney’s Tigers play host to Virginia and former Clemson offensive coordinator (and wide receiver) Tony Elliott this weekend in the last game in the month of October for Clemson. The Tigers (5-1 overall, 4-0 ACC) and Cavaliers (4-2, 2-1) are set for a noon kickoff on the ACC Network. Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early because former running back and current coach C.J. Spiller is going to be inducted into the Ring of Honor during a pregame ceremony. The university is also celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness. Swinney said it’s special hosting Elliott and the Cavs. “I'm really growing up. I can't wait to see what I turn out to be when I grow up, but I'm actually growing up, and for the first time in my career, I have two firsts coming up,” Swinney said during his Tuesday press conference. “My first player is going into the Ring of Honor. I'm incredibly excited about that. Clemson people know the relationship that I have all the way back to recruiting CJ, and it's just really crazy how time flies. I mean, it really is. And I've known CJ since he was whatever, 16 years old and now I think he's 36 or 37, something like that. And now he's going in the Ring of Honor. So pretty cool, pretty cool. He was my first five-star guy here. He was my first-rounder. He was my first Pro Bowler. “He was the first College Football Hall of Famer for me and now the first Ring of Honor guy. So really, really excited for him and what a well-deserved honor to see him recognize that way. So, I'm really excited about that. And then my first time to coach against one of my guys and Coach Elliott. So special weekend all the way around. Looking forward to it. I think it's going to be a beautiful day, and I know Clemson Nation will show up and create the best game day environment in the country for us and kick it off and let's get there early because obviously, we want to really celebrate CJ Spiller and what he's meant to Clemson for years and years and years. So going to be a great day.” The Cavaliers lost last weekend against Louisville but have had a solid start to the season. “Virginia's a good football team. I'm really impressed with the job that Tony has done and his staff, because obviously I've been trying to keep up with them since he got up there from where the program was when he got there to where it is now,” Swinney said. “It's really impressive what he's been able to instill. You see it, especially from a coach's eye watching it. I see it. And you saw it, actually saw it last year. I mean, they had what, I think they had four games that came down to a play last year and I just started to see what he's trying to instill in the team show up. “And I called and reached out to him several times last year because it’s frustrating when you don't get the results, but you could see it. And then this year, man, they've taken another step. This is a good football team, really good, well coached and they've got really good schemes on both sides of the ball. But the biggest thing, the biggest compliment that you can give any team and any coach is all three phases. They play very physical, they play hard and they play fast in all three areas. And it doesn't matter what the score is, it doesn't matter if it's the first play or the fourth quarter, you see that consistency in their effort. And so this is a really, really tough minded group and that comes from what Tony and his staff has been able to build and recruit and develop and nurture as they build their culture there offensively.” Quarterback Anthony Colandrea has thrown for 1490 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also added 242 yards on the ground. “Everything starts with this quarterback. He's a good player. He's a problem. He really is a problem. He's a guy. He's kind of like the kid from Stanford that we saw,” Swinney said. “This guy can really, really create and some of his best plays come off of busted plays or come off of scramble plays. He puts a lot of strain on you. You have to really squeeze him. And sometimes there's plays where the read is to give it, but he'll pull it anyway and he's just better than the guy that's there on the chalkboard. “It looks good, you're in a good spot, but he's just better than that guy and he runs around you and then they get him on the edge sometimes. If you don't do a good job of squeezing him, he's around you, and he's gone. He's just one of those guys that creates a lot of problems because he can throw the football.”

