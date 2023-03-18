Allen on NFL shot: “I just want to get my foot in the door”

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Clemson’s best offensive talent in the 2023 NFL Draft is tight end Davis Allen, who had the opportunity to participate in the Senior Bowl back on February 4 and was at Clemson Pro Day earlier this week. After not getting much exposure through the Senior Bowl – or the NFL Combine for that matter, Allen sought to show NFL teams what he is capable of back in Clemson this week. “The biggest goal today (Tuesday) was just to come out here and show what I can do, just, all around, that I can do a little bit of both catching and blocking at the same time. So, I thought I did that,” Allen said. “I thought it was a smooth day, so I’m pleased.” At the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.84 40-yard dash, along with a 38.5 vertical jump. That vertical jump was the second-highest out of any tight end at the combine this year, which is quite the accomplishment given the depth at that position in this draft. He also had a notable broad jump, placing fourth among tight ends. Allen opted not to improve on his combine performance at pro day in these drills, but he did participate in some position drills. “I didn’t run the 40. I did my shuttles though … I felt good,” Allen said. “But at the end of the day, I’m more worried about playing football if I’m being honest with you.” Speaking with the media, he also reflected on his experience at the Senior Bowl. He did not record a catch on that day, but he did get the opportunity to practice and play alongside some other highly regarded prospect. “Crazy week. Really, really busy. It was a good experience,” Allen said. “I got to meet with all 32 teams, so I was happy I got that experience under my belt, be able to introduce myself” While Allen isn’t viewed as a first-round pick like some of his fellow teammates, he still is getting some attention from NFL teams. Further, he has plenty of game tape from his four years with Clemson and was third in receiving for the Tigers with 443 yards last season. “I’ve been talking with a handful of teams, got some Zoom calls set up just (to have) some meet-and-greets with some people. Nothing too crazy right now, but definitely talking with some people,” Allen said. “I think the game tape speaks for itself and I think it’s great to come out here and run a great 40 and all that but, can you play ball? I hope my game film shows that.” Allen is keeping an open mind and a positive mindset as he just wants to be able to play football and have an impact on whatever team he plays for and benefit them however he can. “My mindset is just, I just want to get my foot in the door,” Allen said. “Go third round, great. Free agent, great. You know, I just want an opportunity to show what I can do and just help the team.”