All In Cookout: Alabama wide receiver Dillon Alfred bringing his family in Thursday

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the Tigers’ top remaining targets for the 2025 recruiting cycle will be on campus today, and a decision is expected next week. Dillon Alfred is a 4-star wide receiver out of Saraland (AL) who camped at Clemson in June despite a commitment (at the time) to Ole Miss. A few weeks later, Alfred de-committed from the Rebels, and now he’s headed to Clemson with his family in tow. “We are coming up Thursday, and I will have my mom and dad and little brother with me,” Alfred told TigerNet. “We will be there Thursday and then I hope we can spend a little time at the All In Cookout Friday before we have to leave.” Where is he headed? To Ole Miss on Saturday. “Even after I de-committed, they have stayed in contact with me,” Alfred said. “They tell me how much they need me, and they’ve turned it up a notch. So I told them I would make another visit there.” Alfred has made two prior trips to the Clemson campus – the camp in June, and he visited for practice back in March. What does he want to see this time? He laid out his plans during a call with head coach Dabo Swinney, offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, and wide receiver coach Tyler Grisham. “They told me how much they want me, and they told me how I fit into their offense,” Alfred said. “They told me how they would use me. So on this trip, I just want to go in and talk more with the coaches and let my family see how it is.” A decision is close to happening. “I would say the week after my visits,” he said. “Maybe next week.” Alfred is one of two uncommitted prospects we can report as coming to the Cookout, along with linebacker Logan Anderson out of Fyffe (AL). Most of Clemson’s current commits will be in attendance, including tight end Logan Brooking, offensive lineman Rowan Byrne, cornerback Graceson Littleton, defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell, offensive lineman Brayden Jacobs, defensive lineman Amare Adams, quarterback Blake Hebert, and running back Gideon Davidson. Offensive lineman Easton Ware told me he has to stay around town for his mother’s birthday so he won’t be there, defensive end Ari Watford and new defensive lineman pledge Bryce Davis told me they can’t make it, and defensive back Tae Harris said he won’t be in attendance as well. As of this morning, wide receiver Carleton Preston was still trying to find a ride. I hope to have a more accurate list tomorrow.

