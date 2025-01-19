4-star defender "hyped" by Tom Allen hire, steadily growing Clemson relationship

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

A crucial two weeks in recruiting has Dabo Swinney focused on one critical target. Dre Quinn of Norcross (GA) Greater Atlanta Christian has continued to build a steady relationship with Clemson for quite some time. The Peach State edge rusher received an offer in early November after a gameday visit for the Tigers’ matchup with Louisville. It was Quinn’s first time on campus, and he told TigerNet days after that trip about how impressed he was with Clemson’s atmosphere. A few months later, that relationship continued to grow. Along with Swinney for the visit were Chris Rumph and Mickey Conn, ensuring that the visit to Quinn would be perceived as a high priority. It would seem, according to the young pass rusher, that attention has paid off. "I’m glad Coach Swinney and Coach Rumph paid me a visit,” Quinn said. “The conversations went well. I’ve built an outstanding relationship with Clemson since the day I visited.” The Tigers aren’t the only schools who have thrown their hats in the ring to continue vying for Quinn’s services. Georgia and Georgia Tech also paid home visits to the rising edge rusher, with schools like Ohio State and Nebraska being recent programs that have extended offers to the talented defender. For Quinn, he knows what kind of program he wants to be a part of. The junior has visits lined up for a jam-packed spring, but he understands his criteria for narrowing it down to an eventual final winner. “I want to go somewhere where I will be best developed, and I also want to go to a place where it’s like family.” Quinn told TigerNet he plans to commit in late June or early July. A list of top contenders will be released in the spring. For Clemson, they received an extra bump in their stock. The recent hiring of Tom Allen has caught the attention of the junior defender, who was incredibly excited when he heard the news of the hire. As springtime approaches, moves like this may keep Swinney and the Tigers right at the top of his list. “I was hyped that they got one of the best defensive coordinators in the game,” Quinn said. “I’m excited to see what Clemson has in store for next year and future years.”

