We know the when. We know the where. Clemson’s 2025 schedule was finalized Monday evening, and the course to get back to the College Football Playoff has been set. This series will dissect each opponent on the Tigers' schedule, excluding Furman and Troy. By examining the roster, the story of their 2024 season, and moves from the transfer portal, we will paint a picture of how 2025 could look as we inch closer to the start of spring football. Moving past the opener of LSU, Clemson hosts Troy, making it back-to-back seasons squaring off against a Sun Belt opponent in game two. This isn’t the matchup you’re here for. Dabo Swinney’s team will open ACC play on the road against Georgia Tech in Atlanta in week three, facing off against Brent Key’s surging Yellow Jackets. Looking at their 2024 season purely on record alone, 7-6 doesn’t exactly move the needle. Those who took a closer look at this program in the fall, surely know this isn’t a group that’s an easy mark on the calendar. How did 2024 fare for Georgia Tech, and what moves or departures have been made to shape this conference opener? 2025 Clemson Schedule Series: Georgia Tech 2024 Results: (7-6, 5-3 ACC) Postseason: Birmingham Bowl L - Vanderbilt (35-27) Georgia Tech’s record doesn’t indicate much serious growth. Still, Key’s unit continues to establish growth within the ACC, which may make it a serious unit to be considered for conference contention down the road. The Yellow Jackets had all eyes on them in Dublin to start the year, facing top-ten (at the time) Florida State and DJ Uiagalelei. While the season revealed that Mike Norvell’s program had serious flaws, the win across the pond was a sign that Georgia Tech could compete with rosters viewed as more talented. From there, Key’s squad was 5-2, coming off a win on the road against UNC, and looked to thrive well beyond the 7-6 record they posted in 2023. The only problem was that Haynes King exited the fourth quarter of that victory with a shoulder injury that limited his play for the remainder of the season. Tech’s next two matchups with Haynes King saw the offense take a nosedive in production, averaging only 9.5 points in those games, both of which they lost by multiple scores. Amid a two-game winning streak, the fourth-ranked Miami Hurricanes rolled into town, holding on to first place in the ACC. Fran Brown wasn’t the only one to do Clemson a massive favor. King carried the ball 20 times for 93 yards and a score despite a shoulder injury. He also completed all six of his passes as the Yellow Jackets secured their second top-ten upset of the season, creating less separation in the ACC race than Miami had wanted. The limitations of King’s injury continued to challenge the offense, yet Georgia Tech entered its matchup with the Georiga Bulldogs with a 7-4 record and a shot at an upset. Once again, it was King on a bad shoulder putting together a gutsy performance as the Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs needed eight overtime periods to declare a victor. Much like how they opened up the regular season, Key’s program had all eyes on them with a national audience able to view the growth of his program. Georgia Tech closed the season with another loss in the postseason, but combining the fact this game had a massive delay, controversy with officiating, and the absence of Eric Singleton to the transfer portal, the stock in this defeat shouldn’t be significantly weighed. Looking past 2024, what has Key’s staff done to restructure the roster, and what moves in the transfer portal have shaped the team moving forward? 2025 Recruiting Class Overall Rank: 22nd Top Signees: Five-Star OT Josh Petty (Roswell, GA), Four-Star DB Tae Harris (Cedartown, GA) Georgia Tech has 13 prospects currently enrolled, with 11 additional players who have signed their letter of intent. Key’s recruiting class took a massive step forward, moving from the 51st-ranked class in the nation to the 22nd. A significant reason why the Yellow Jackets have soared in the rankings comes from five-star tackle Josh Petty, who committed two weeks after an official visit to campus last July. Petty’s signing is the first five-star the program has signed since Calvin Johnson in 2004. Additionally, Georgia Tech was able to sway four-star defensive back Tae Harris away from Clemson, who was committed to the Tigers until November 23rd. Key’s momentum is evident in the recruiting trail, building momentum with the Yellow Jackets’ NIL collective and securing better returns from some of the best prospects in the country. 2025 Transfer Class Overall Rank: 36th Top Commitments: Eric Rivers (FIU), A.J. Hoffler (Clemson) Notable losses: Eric Singleton (Auburn) Key wasted no time building some depth through the transfer portal, collecting a familiar face that Clemson fans are familiar with and one of the best receivers available this offseason. Starting with Rivers, who was easily one of the top receivers on the market out of FIU, who logged 62 catches for 1,172 yards and 12 touchdowns. He will be tasked with replacing the production of Singleton, who transferred to Auburn shortly after the conclusion of the regular season. The portal activity also saw AJ Hoffler transfer to Georgia Tech, who gets a fresh change of scenery for Key’s defense. Hoffler spent two seasons at Clemson, playing in 21 career games, recording 16 total tackles and 1.5 TFLs. With Haynes King back in 2025, Key and the Yellow Jackets will always find a way to pose a threat. So early in the season, a conference clash in Atlanta may prove to be a critical juncture for Clemson as ACC play comes into focus. 