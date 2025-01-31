Young Tiger Gideon Davidson projected to lead Clemson RB production

TigerNet Staff by

247Sports ranked the Top 10 running backs in the ACC next season, and for Clemson, it's going from a fourth-year senior to a first-year freshman. Top 100 prospect Gideon Davidson checks in at No. 8 overall on the list: 2024 Rushing Stats (HS): 223 attempts | 2,054 yards | 9.2 avg. | 34 touchdowns "Starting running back Phil Mafah exhausted eligibility in 2024, leaving 216 carries up for grabs in 2025. Former three-star recruit Jay Haynes will get the first crack at the starting job after flashing as a sophomore, but can he hold off on the talented freshman behind him? Davidson finished as the No. 5-ranked back in 2025 and is the highest-rated running back to commit to the Tigers in five years. He's a home run hitter with an elite track and field background at Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian Academy. Davidson was the state of Virginia's Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior."

He was one of the Tigers' longest-standing commits with a pledge stretching back to June 2023, ahead of a junior campaign where he was honored as the MaxPreps National Junior of the Year. He had 2,795 yards on 217 carries for an average of 12.9 yards per carry as a junior.

Davidson enters a wide-open running back rotation with limited contributions thus far from Keith Adams Jr., Jarvis Green and David Eziomume, and the 2024 No. 2 RB Haynes coming off of a torn ACL suffered in early December's ACC Championship Game.

Louisville's Isaac Brown leads the ranking, who rushed for 151 yards on 20 carries in the Cardinals' 33-21 win at Clemson last season.

