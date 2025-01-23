Yankees star attends Clemson basketball game

New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. was in the crowd Thursday night watching Clemson's 86-72 home win over Syracuse.

Chisholm was sitting beside Clemson baseball coach Erik Bakich, as they saw the Tigers extend their winning streak to an impressive four games.

During the evening, Chisholm interacted with fans, creating cool moments for them to remember.

After the victory during his press conference, Clemson basketball head coach Brad Brownell was asked about the Yankees infielder.

"I probably should know who he is. I’m a Reds fan," Brownell said. "I used to be a big baseball fan, but I probably don’t follow it as much anymore. I’ve gotten a little busier, and the Reds haven’t been as good."