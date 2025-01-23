CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Jazz Chisholm took pics with some of his fans in attendance
Jazz Chisholm took pics with some of his fans in attendance

Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. attends Clemson basketball game
by - Assoc. Editor - 2025 Jan 23 10:24

You never know who might show up at a sporting event.

New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. was in the crowd Thursday night watching Clemson's 86-72 home win over Syracuse.

Chisholm was sitting beside Clemson baseball coach Erik Bakich, as they saw the Tigers extend their winning streak to an impressive four games.

During the evening, Chisholm interacted with fans, creating cool moments for them to remember.

After the victory during his press conference, Clemson basketball head coach Brad Brownell was asked about the Yankees infielder.

"I probably should know who he is. I’m a Reds fan," Brownell said. "I used to be a big baseball fan, but I probably don’t follow it as much anymore. I’ve gotten a little busier, and the Reds haven’t been as good."

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Cade Klubnik vaults up ESPN class re-rank
Cade Klubnik vaults up ESPN class re-rank
Clemson baseball announces Absolutely Ridiculous apparel partnership
Clemson baseball announces Absolutely Ridiculous apparel partnership
Yankees star attends Clemson basketball game
Yankees star attends Clemson basketball game
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts