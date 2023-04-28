CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Trenton Simpson is widely expected to be picked on Day 2 at the NFL draft, although projections vary quite a bit on when.
Who will be selected from Clemson on Day 2 at NFL draft?
by - 2023 Apr 28, Fri 09:24

The first night of the NFL draft went into the books with consecutive Clemson picks late in the first round for Myles Murphy (No. 28 to Cincinnati) and Bryan Bresee (No. 29 to New Orleans).

The festivities get back underway in Kansas City with rounds two and three at 7 p.m. Friday (ABC/ESPN/NFL Network) and one Tiger is widely expected to go.

Trenton Simpson is the No. 1 inside linebacker available according to ESPN, but his wait time varies from projection to projection.

The Athletic calls for not too long of one with a No. 38 selection by Las Vegas in the second round ($).

CBS Sports projects a No. 41 overall selection by the Tennessee Titans.

Both The Draft Network and TouchdownWire (USA TODAY) call for Simpson to go 49th overall to Pittsburgh within the second round.

Sports Illustrated calls for a pick two selections later at No. 51 to the Miami Dolphins.

SB Nation's projection has Simpson going 59th overall in the second round to the Buffalo Bills.

Sportsnaut has a wait until early in the third round and the Denver Broncos selecting Simpson with the 68th pick.

During the draft projection process, defensive end KJ Henry has also had a few Day 2 projections for late in the third round, although he did not make the updated predictions after Thursday's first round. Henry is the 73rd-best player available according to Pro Football Focus.

The draft wraps up on Saturday with rounds 4-7 (noon).

