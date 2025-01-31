Where Clemson ranks in one national title contenders list

TigerNet Staff by

CBS Sports did an exercise ranking the top national title contenders out of the teams that came up just short in 2024, where Clemson ranked in the middle of the pack. CBS assessed the chances for a 2025 season CFP trophy from the teams that lost in last year's Playoff, and Clemson checked in at No. 6, the highest of the first-round defeats. "Clemson has slipped from its peak under coach Dabo Swinney, but the Tigers boast some interesting ingredients in 2025," David Cobb writes. "With a veteran quarterback in Cade Klubnik, a rockstar defensive coordinator hire in Tom Allen from Penn State and a few transfers (yes, really!) in the mix, Clemson could be a threat in the CFP. If nothing else, a defense stocked with talent led by Allen should be among the nation's best. Remember, Swinney does have two rings." The CFP semifinalists check in at No. 1 (Texas), No. 2 (Penn State) and No. 5 (Notre Dame), while quarterfinal losers Georgia and Oregon are Nos. 3 and 4, respectively. 2025 Clemson foe SMU is No. 9 out of 11. "Consecutive 11-win seasons are evidence of SMU's positive trajectory under coach Rhett Lashlee, and the return of quarterback Kevin Jennings will help ensure the Mustangs are back in the ACC title conversation. But a 38-10 loss at Penn State in the CFP's first round revealed a steep climb to national title contender status for the Mustangs," said Cobb.

