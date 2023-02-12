Where Cade Klubnik ranks in 2023 ACC QBs ranking

TigerNet Staff by

The College Football Network recently analyzed how to rank the ACC's quarterbacks in 2023 and Clemson's Cade Klubnik is right toward the top.

Klubnik is projected to make his second career start in the Labor Day opener at Duke in September, and the college football-geared website has Blue Devils QB Riley Leonard third and Klubnik fourth on the list.

"The Duke passing attack asked very little of Leonard in terms of downfield throwing, but when given the opportunity to set his feet and drive his throws, he did not disappoint," said Cam Mellor. "There is a certain layering to Leonard’s passes that is among the best in the country, as they just seem to find their targets just out of reach of the defenders. Duke will never be out of it with Leonard at quarterback if a play breaks down. He gives the Blue Devils a chance at every turn.

"The fabulous true freshman gave Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney no choice by year’s end, as Cade Klubnik forced his way into the lineup over DJ Uiagalelei. Now his team to lead, Klubnik is the man to defend the Tigers’ ACC Championship in 2023. With just one start under his belt and only two games of full-time action, it’s clear that Klubnik is indeed the future for Clemson. He has a power to his throw that not many possess. As his high school tape indicated, Klubnik is also a dominant athlete, and he uses his athleticism to buy time as he scans downfield.

"He can hit anywhere on the field with the flick of a wrist and will be one of the most influential players at the position over the next few seasons."

No. 1 and No. 2 on the ranking are Florida State's Jordan Travis and UNC's Drake Maye respectively.

Travis is the ACC's leading returner in QB rating (160.11) and Maye is next up (157.91), followed by No. 5 on the list, Syracuse's Garrett Shrader (147.91).

ACC QBs in new spots are former Virginia signal-caller Brennan Armstrong at NC State in seventh and former BC QB Phil Jurkovec in eighth with Pitt.