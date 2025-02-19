Where Clemson has the leading returner nationally on offense, defense with PFF

Where Cade Klubnik, Avieon Terrell are the leading returners nationally on offense, defense with PFF

Clemson has a returning leader statistically at a position nationally on both sides of the ball. On the offensive end, Cade Klubnik is the No. 1 returner in PFF grade for quarterbacks, according to 247Sports: 2024 PFF Grade: 89.3 Cade Klubnik is a Heisman Trophy frontrunner in the making on the heels of his breakthrough campaign. The 2024 season marked a return to high-end quarterback play for a Clemson program with rich history at the position, as Klubnik racked up an astounding 36 touchdowns to just six interceptions as a junior. And while the Tigers ended the season with a loss, Klubnik got over a key hurdle in the defeat with a fantastic individual effort against Texas. He previously struggled mightily against top defenses but now looks capable of going toe-to-toe with the nation's best.

Klubnik is set to face PFF's top returning cornerback in Duke's Chandler Rivers, who amassed a 90.7 PFF grade with three interceptions along the way last season, and PFF's top returning safety in Duke's Terry Moore, who amassed a 90.1 PFF grade with four interceptions, nine pass breakups and seven tackles for loss, in a Nov. 1 matchup in Death Valley.

Speaking of the secondary, Clemson's Avieon Terrell is the leader nationally in another stat, where he topped college football last season in forced incompletions (14), according to PFF.

He is coming off of a second-team All-ACC selection with 64 tackles (4.5 for loss), 13 pass breakups, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a sack in 816 defensive snaps over 14 games (all starts).

A place where Terrell will look not to be No. 1 in is with penalties after a 2024 campaign where he went from zero in 374 snaps as a freshman to a team-leading seven flags (per PFF). Facing more top WRs last year also, his passer rating allowed went from 42.8 to 70.9 with his first three touchdowns surrendered.

