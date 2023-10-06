CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson Football releases heartfelt Homecoming video

WATCH: Clemson Football releases heartfelt Homecoming video
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Oct 6 20:07

There's something in these hills.

Tons of family and friends will be traveling to Clemson this weekend for Homecoming.

The floats on Bowman Field, tailgating, and the football game are all part of the special few days in Tiger Town.

Clemson released a heartfelt video for Saturday's Homecoming game against Wake Forest (3:30 p.m./ACCN), narrated by Robbie Caldwell, Tajh Boyd, Graham Neff, Jim Clements and others.

Check it out below:

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Clemson Football releases heartfelt Homecoming video
WATCH: Clemson Football releases heartfelt Homecoming video
Clemson Board of Trustees approves initial funding for $79 million parking garage
Clemson Board of Trustees approves initial funding for $79 million parking garage
Clemson Football The VLOG (Season 11, Ep.3)
Clemson Football The VLOG (Season 11, Ep.3)
Clemson linebacker named national award quarterfinalist
Clemson linebacker named national award quarterfinalist
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week