WATCH: Will Shipley, Phil Mafah on new offensive scheme

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson standout running backs Will Shipley and Phil Mafah talked to the media Monday about spring practice including the new offensive scheme guided by offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. "I think I can bring add a whole new dimension to this offense, and I am excited for it," Shipley told reporters. Shipley rushed 210 times for 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

Phil Mafah, in the video below, discusses his progress during the spring season, his goals for improving his overall health and game, and his team’s offensive strategy under Coach Riley. Mafah talks about his role as one of the team’s running backs and his partnership with teammate Will Shipley, as well as the potential for other players in their rotation. He also mentions his increased knowledge of the game and dedication to details. Mafah briefly touches on his decision to stay with his team rather than transfer and expresses his excitement about the offense’s fast tempo and potential for mismatches.