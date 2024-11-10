WATCH: Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry reacts to loss to Tigers

Tony Crumpton

Virginia head coach Brent Pry spoke to the media following the 24-14 loss to No. 19 Clemson on Saturday. "Obviously, disappointed," Pry said. "Ton of credit to Clemson. Good football team, thought they rebounded well. We unfortunately didn't. There's some good things out there that we did, but too many mistakes, untimely penalties, dropped balls, busted calls defensively, turnovers. You just can't be at a good team making the mistakes that we made this evening. Unbelievable environment, great fans, sellout, ton of recruits here. The blocked field goal returned for a touchdown, gave us the lead, and there's some good things we did. There certainly is, but we've got to clean some things up. We have to get healthy. We've got to be at our best. We've got two games in the season left. We've got an open week to get some guys back, get them feeling good, give us the best chance."

