WATCH: Swinney couldn't do anything but laugh after Klubnik's pooch punt

The Tigers had several penalties, dropped a few passes, gave up a blocked field goal for a 77-yard touchdown, and even booted an ugly pooch kick by quarterback Cade Klubnik.

In the second quarter, Klubnik unleashed a short 19-yard shank of a punt on fourth down instead of a traditional punt by their specialist.

After the play on the sidelines, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Klubnik could only laugh at the play and how it didn't work out as well as they hoped.

Check it out below: