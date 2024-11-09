CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Sometimes you just have to laugh off a play.
Sometimes you just have to laugh off a play.

WATCH: Swinney couldn't do anything but laugh after Klubnik's pooch punt
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Nov 9 19:05

No. 23 Clemson had a rough first half of action against Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium on Saturday.

The Tigers had several penalties, dropped a few passes, gave up a blocked field goal for a 77-yard touchdown, and even booted an ugly pooch kick by quarterback Cade Klubnik.

In the second quarter, Klubnik unleashed a short 19-yard shank of a punt on fourth down instead of a traditional punt by their specialist.

After the play on the sidelines, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Klubnik could only laugh at the play and how it didn't work out as well as they hoped.

Check it out below:

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Ben Herbstreit's heartfelt tribute video on ESPN GameDay
WATCH: Ben Herbstreit's heartfelt tribute video on ESPN GameDay
WATCH: Swinney couldn't do anything but laugh after Klubnik's pooch punt
WATCH: Swinney couldn't do anything but laugh after Klubnik's pooch punt
WATCH: Clemson DB with incredible one-handed interception against VT
WATCH: Clemson DB with incredible one-handed interception against VT
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts