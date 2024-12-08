CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Swinney, Clemson players, coaches react to winning ACC title, making CFB Playoff (16 videos)
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Dec 8 00:26

Clemson secured a thrilling 34-31 victory over SMU in the ACC Championship on Saturday night in Charlotte, NC.

The win propels the Tigers into the College Football Playoff.

Catch a few postgame interviews from the field moments after the game concluded:

