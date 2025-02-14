CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Will Heldt has ties to Clemson men's basketball coach Brad Brownell, coming from Indiana.
WATCH: New Clemson additions break down transfer portal, why they picked the Tigers
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 1 hour ago

Clemson football went into the transfer portal for key additions for the first time this past cycle, adding to both sides of the ball.

Clemson Football's podcast recently talked to all three of the newest Tigers (wide receiver Tristan Smith, linebacker Jeremiah Alexander and defensive end Will Heldt) to break down what life in the transfer portal was like, why they ended up picking Clemson and more.

Watch below:

