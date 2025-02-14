WATCH: New Clemson additions break down transfer portal, why they picked the Tigers

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson football went into the transfer portal for key additions for the first time this past cycle, adding to both sides of the ball. Clemson Football's podcast recently talked to all three of the newest Tigers (wide receiver Tristan Smith, linebacker Jeremiah Alexander and defensive end Will Heldt) to break down what life in the transfer portal was like, why they ended up picking Clemson and more. Watch below: This story of @DbkTristan getting his Clemson offer is awesome 🥹



Much more on a new episode of 2 Right Turns dropping this Friday. Tap in! 🐅🎙️ pic.twitter.com/H1SJOVLAPb — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 12, 2025

