WATCH: Hunter Renfrow scores touchdown against Chiefs, remarkable streak still alive

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A former Tiger continues to do well in the pro ranks.

Las Vegas receiver Hunter Renfrow caught seven passes for 63 receiving yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was an impressive performance by Renfrow as he caught all seven targets that went his way, and he had the only touchdown for his team.

The 11-yard score was his second of the season and 17th of his NFL career.

Renfrow has at least one catch in 100 straight games over his Clemson and NFL career, according to Clemson's stats guru Tim Bourret.

Check out the 11-yard touchdown below:

HUNTER RENFROW FOR A RAIDERS TD ‼️pic.twitter.com/bJidcRlhV6 — DraftKings (@DraftKings) January 8, 2023

Smooth move from Hunter Renfrow to get this first down 😮‍💨pic.twitter.com/tm1GGfpHq7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 7, 2023

Renfrow signing autographs for fans:

Catching vibes like @Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow’s 11-yard TD today as Renfrow among others like TE Darren Waller give back to The Black Hole. #BEASTwriter 🏴‍☠️#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/rUs6mtqVCt — Ryan Sakamoto (@BEASTwriter) January 8, 2023