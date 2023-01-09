CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Hunter Renfrow scores touchdown against Chiefs, remarkable streak still alive
2023 Jan 9

A former Tiger continues to do well in the pro ranks.

Las Vegas receiver Hunter Renfrow caught seven passes for 63 receiving yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was an impressive performance by Renfrow as he caught all seven targets that went his way, and he had the only touchdown for his team.

The 11-yard score was his second of the season and 17th of his NFL career.

Renfrow has at least one catch in 100 straight games over his Clemson and NFL career, according to Clemson's stats guru Tim Bourret.

Check out the 11-yard touchdown below:

Renfrow signing autographs for fans:

Top Palmetto State lineman sets commitment date
Top Palmetto State lineman sets commitment date
Clemson men's basketball doesn't make latest AP Top 25
Vegas odds on Clemson winning 2024 CFB title
