WATCH: Gamecock fans celebrate rivalry win by hitting Tiger Paw

No. 12 Clemson lost a heartbreaking 17-14 contest to their in-state rival South Carolina inside of Death Valley on Saturday afternoon.

Following the game, a crowd of Gamecock fans lingered until the field had mostly cleared, celebrating the victory by gathering at the 50-yard line and taking aim at the iconic Tiger Paw.

It wasn’t exactly the classiest look from the visiting fans out of Columbia.

See for yourself below:

A few of the Gamecock players also celebrated by taking pictures with the iconic Howard's Rock:

