WATCH: Gamecock fans celebrate rivalry win by hitting Tiger Paw

Following the game, a crowd of Gamecock fans lingered until the field had mostly cleared, celebrating the victory by gathering at the 50-yard line and taking aim at the iconic Tiger Paw.

It wasn’t exactly the classiest look from the visiting fans out of Columbia.

See for yourself below:

WE OWN DEATH VALLEY pic.twitter.com/mwpjzgxp5A — J.P. Hovey (@jhovey34) November 30, 2024

South Carolina fans were going belt to *** on the Clemson logo 😂 @jhovey34 pic.twitter.com/XJrw9FrNAu — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) November 30, 2024

A few of the Gamecock players also celebrated by taking pictures with the iconic Howard's Rock: