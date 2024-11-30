|
WATCH: Gamecock fans celebrate rivalry win by hitting Tiger Paw
No. 12 Clemson lost a heartbreaking 17-14 contest to their in-state rival South Carolina inside of Death Valley on Saturday afternoon.
Following the game, a crowd of Gamecock fans lingered until the field had mostly cleared, celebrating the victory by gathering at the 50-yard line and taking aim at the iconic Tiger Paw. It wasn’t exactly the classiest look from the visiting fans out of Columbia. See for yourself below: WE OWN DEATH VALLEY pic.twitter.com/mwpjzgxp5A South Carolina fans were going belt to *** on the Clemson logo 😂 @jhovey34 pic.twitter.com/XJrw9FrNAu A few of the Gamecock players also celebrated by taking pictures with the iconic Howard's Rock: Nick Emmanwori and DQ Smith running the length of the field and up the hill behind the end zone to go to Howard’s Rock.
Insane. pic.twitter.com/5KNJ1Nt7DL
