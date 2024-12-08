CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik reacts to winning ACC title, making CFB Playoff

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Dec 8 01:16

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterback Cade Klubnik (won the MVP of the game) talked to the media after the 34-31 ACC title win over SMU on Saturday night.

Check out his presser below:

