WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik reacts to winning ACC title, making CFB Playoff
2024 Dec 8 01:16- -
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterback Cade Klubnik (won the MVP of the game) talked to the media after the 34-31 ACC title win over SMU on Saturday night.
Check out his presser below:
More Swinney videos:
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney says “thank you Jesus” after his team won the ACC Championship.— David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) December 8, 2024
Amen, coach!! pic.twitter.com/ul2CSoq8ZH
