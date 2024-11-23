CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to win over The Citadel

WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to win over The Citadel
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Nov 23 20:24

Another win for the Tigers in Death Valley, as No. 17 Clemson won 51-14 over The Citadel on Saturday.

Dabo Swinney joined Tom Osborne (25 straight from 1973-97), Nick Saban (16 straight from 2008-23) and Bobby Bowden (14 straight from 1987-2000) as the only coaches in major college football history to record at least 14 consecutive seasons with nine or more wins with one program according to the Clemson SID.

"I know we are supposed to win the National Championship every year, but it is hard to have that kind of consistency for that long," Swinney said about the 14 years in a row winning at least nine games. "I'm really proud of that."

Check out Swinney's postgame press conference after the victory:

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Postgame notes on Clemson-The Citadel
Postgame notes on Clemson-The Citadel
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to win over The Citadel
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to win over The Citadel
WATCH: Clemson vs. The Citadel condensed highlights (21 min)
WATCH: Clemson vs. The Citadel condensed highlights (21 min)
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts