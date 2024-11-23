WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to win over The Citadel

Dabo Swinney joined Tom Osborne (25 straight from 1973-97), Nick Saban (16 straight from 2008-23) and Bobby Bowden (14 straight from 1987-2000) as the only coaches in major college football history to record at least 14 consecutive seasons with nine or more wins with one program according to the Clemson SID.

"I know we are supposed to win the National Championship every year, but it is hard to have that kind of consistency for that long," Swinney said about the 14 years in a row winning at least nine games. "I'm really proud of that."

Check out Swinney's postgame press conference after the victory: