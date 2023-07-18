CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dabo Swinney press conference for Clemson Media Day

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Jul 18, Tue 13:49

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his annual press conference for Clemson Media Day on Tuesday.

Swinney previewed the upcoming season and gave the latest on the Tigers including starting quarterback Cade Klubnik.

“He’s off and running. He’s had a great summer. He’s a gym rat. “He’s here all the time. He’s no question a guy that I think has a chance to be a great, great player not only in this league but in the country. Just got to go do it. He physically has come a long way. He was 176 when he first arrived and I think he was 203 or 204 the other day when I looked at it. He's in a really good place physically and now he's got a year of experience under his belt."

