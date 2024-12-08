CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dabo Swinney on CFB Playoff matchup with Texas
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Dec 8 17:10

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked to the media Sunday as he previewed the College Football Playoff first-round matchup between No. 12 seed Clemson and No. 5 seed Texas.

"What a magical, historic place to go play a football game," Swinney said. "I’ve never played Texas, or in that stadium, so I’m thrilled about it. Sark’s done an amazing job with that team, and it will be an incredible experience for our guys."

This game marks the first-ever meeting between the Tigers and the Longhorns.

Watch his full press conference below:

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
TV announcers for Clemson-Texas
TV announcers for Clemson-Texas
Clemson jumps up post-championship weekend polls
Clemson jumps up post-championship weekend polls
Clemson's College Football Playoff matchup projections
Clemson's College Football Playoff matchup projections
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts