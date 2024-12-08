WATCH: Dabo Swinney on CFB Playoff matchup with Texas

Tony Crumpton

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked to the media Sunday as he previewed the College Football Playoff first-round matchup between No. 12 seed Clemson and No. 5 seed Texas. "What a magical, historic place to go play a football game," Swinney said. "I’ve never played Texas, or in that stadium, so I’m thrilled about it. Sark’s done an amazing job with that team, and it will be an incredible experience for our guys." This game marks the first-ever meeting between the Tigers and the Longhorns. Watch his full press conference below:

