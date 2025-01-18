WATCH: Clemson gifts sports weekend to child fighting for his life

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A child who’s been fighting for his life since birth was recently given the weekend of a lifetime at Clemson.

Cohen Sutherland got exclusive access to meet Tigers coaches and athletes, while inspiring them and his family in return.The weekend was sponsored by the non-profit Clemson Family Wish.

“He was born and they took him straight away to the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit),” Cohen’s father Don Sutherland said. “He had his first surgery at three or four months old.”

Eight-year-old Cohen has already had 28 surgeries, and he summed up his time in the hospital in two words.

“Hard… weird,” Cohen said.

Cohen has congenital heart disease, and his mother Kayla Sutherland said he’s had medical issues with nearly every major organ in his body with few answers as to why.

“We’ve been told that we may not make it by the next day,” Kayla said. “You’re just helpless.”

So the Clemson family stepped up to help Cohen’s family.

