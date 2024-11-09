|
WATCH: Clemson dances in the locker room after win over Virginia Tech
2024 Nov 9 21:16- -
They win, they dance.
No. 23 Clemson defeated Virginia Tech 24-14 on Saturday at Lane Stadium. The Tigers have now won seven consecutive games against Virginia Tech, dating back to the 2011 season. After the victor, the Tigers went into the visitor locker room and celebrated by dancing as a team. Even a couple of the coaches showed off some moves. Check out the video below: We win 🤝 We dance pic.twitter.com/f6dKntDDiv
No. 23 Clemson defeated Virginia Tech 24-14 on Saturday at Lane Stadium. The Tigers have now won seven consecutive games against Virginia Tech, dating back to the 2011 season.
After the victor, the Tigers went into the visitor locker room and celebrated by dancing as a team. Even a couple of the coaches showed off some moves.
Check out the video below:
We win 🤝 We dance pic.twitter.com/f6dKntDDiv— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 10, 2024
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football