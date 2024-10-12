WATCH: Clemson dances, eats tons of donuts to celebrate win over Wake Forest

The Clemson football team has been celebrating after wins over the Demon Deacons with Krispy Kreme donuts since Dabo Swinney has been the head coach.

Krispy Kreme has its headquarters in Winston-Salem.

"They never disappoint. They’re always really good," Swinney said about the iconic and delicious donuts.

Check out the Clemson team celebrating and eating a ton of donuts in the locker room after their latest road win:

The coaches have fun too: