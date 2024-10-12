|
WATCH: Clemson dances, eats tons of donuts to celebrate win over Wake Forest
They win, and they eat donuts in Winston-Salem.
The Clemson football team has been celebrating after wins over the Demon Deacons with Krispy Kreme donuts since Dabo Swinney has been the head coach. Krispy Kreme has its headquarters in Winston-Salem. "They never disappoint. They’re always really good," Swinney said about the iconic and delicious donuts. Check out the Clemson team celebrating and eating a ton of donuts in the locker room after their latest road win: We win, we doughnut! 🐅 pic.twitter.com/P6AvgsKrxh The coaches have fun too: We Win, We Dance (Coaches Edition) 🕺 🐅 pic.twitter.com/b75um75yrN
The Clemson football team has been celebrating after wins over the Demon Deacons with Krispy Kreme donuts since Dabo Swinney has been the head coach.
Krispy Kreme has its headquarters in Winston-Salem.
"They never disappoint. They’re always really good," Swinney said about the iconic and delicious donuts.
Check out the Clemson team celebrating and eating a ton of donuts in the locker room after their latest road win:
We win, we doughnut! 🐅 pic.twitter.com/P6AvgsKrxh— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 12, 2024
The coaches have fun too:
We Win, We Dance (Coaches Edition) 🕺 🐅 pic.twitter.com/b75um75yrN— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 13, 2024
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now