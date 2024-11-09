CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Cade Klubnik, teammates on road win over VT

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Nov 9 21:05

A gut check win for the Tigers.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik played tough to get a 24-14 road win for the No. 23 Tigers against Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Klubnik completed 16-of-34 for 211 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He also added 30 rushing yards.

"This is not an easy place to play, and I am so happy for this win," Klubnik said to the media following the game. “I’m physically and mentally exhausted, and that’s how I wanna finish every Saturday.”

Sammy Brown who led Clemson in tackles with 8.5 in his first start, was also available to the media:

Clemson veterans TJ Parker and Jake Briningstool were the last of the player interviews with the media:

