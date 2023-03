WATCH: Bryan Bresee interview at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee talked to Pro Football Talk at the NFL Combine recently about several subjects, including playing against former teammate Trevor Lawrence in practice.

"Trevor Lawrence in practice, was tough to play against," Bresee said to PFT. "Yeah, it’s like he had eyes in the back of his head. So he was tough."

Check out the full video below: