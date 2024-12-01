WATCH: Brawl starts after Trevor Lawrence takes dirty hit, leaves on medical cart

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence took a late and dirty hit from defender Aziz Al-Shaair after sliding during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Jaguars fans were throwing trash on Al-Shaair as he left the field after being ejected.

Lawrence was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room for further evaluation. We will update you when get word on his condition.

Injury update: Jaguars officials announced that Lawrence has a concussion and is out for the remainder of the game.

