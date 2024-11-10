CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Virginia Tech says thank you after Clemson leaves locker room clean

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Nov 10 17:31

Clemson secured an impressive 24-14 road win against Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium on Saturday.

Following the win, the Tigers celebrated in the locker room, enjoying the moment with dancing and having a good ole' time.

Despite the celebration, Clemson showed great respect by thoroughly cleaning up the locker room before leaving, making it look like they had hardly been there.

The Virginia Tech folks took notice.

"Thank you Clemson for leaving the locker room clean," the VT Grounds Crew posted on X.

Nice job, Tigers! Taking the time to clean up shows respect for other people's property.

Check it out below:

