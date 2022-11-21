CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Virginia at Virginia Tech game cancelled

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Virginia at Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday, November 26, has been cancelled. The decision was made following communication between the Atlantic Coast Conference, Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic department administration.

The ACC and Virginia Tech continue to support UVA following the devastating tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of three members of the Cavalier football team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, and injuries to students Mike Hollins (also a Virginia football student-athlete) and Marlee Morgan.

