Vegas odds on next CFB coach to be fired

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Schools are not waiting a ton of time for their programs to win anymore.

Six power five head coaches have already lost their jobs this season with Auburn's Bryan Harsin, Nebraska's Scott Frost, Colorado's Karl Dorrell, Georgia Tech's Geoff Collins, Arizona State's Herm Edwards, and Wisconsin's Paul Chryst.

Vegas released their latest odds on the next firing of a head coach this season.

The hot seat starts with Texas A&M Jimbo Fisher with 3/1 odds, followed by South Florida's Jeff Scott (7/2) and David Shaw (5/1).

The rest of the list includes California's Justin Wilcox (11/2), West Virgina's Neal Brown (11/2), Texas' Steve Sarkisian (7/1), Arizona's Jedd Fisch (8/1), Boston College's Jeff Haley, Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald (12/1), Navy's Ken Niumatalolo (16/1), Michigan State's Mel Tucker (25/1), Miami's Mario Cristobal (33/1) and Oklahoma's Brent Venables (50/1).

According to ESPN Stats & Information, there have been 36 Power 5 midseason firings during the College Football Playoff era.