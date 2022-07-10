Vegas odds on Clemson leaving for SEC

Vegas odds on Clemson leaving for SEC
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jul 10, Sun 10:10

Rumors are still swirling, with conference expansion being the hot topic of discussion for college football fans.

Bovada released odds recently for the next school to bolt to join the Big Ten or SEC.

Note Dame and Oregon have the highest odds to join the Big Ten at +150, followed by Washington (+600), Kansas (+1400), Cincinnati (+1500), Arizona (+1800), North Carolina (+2000), Duke (+2000), Oklahoma State (+2000), California (+2000), and Syracuse (+2500).

Clemson and Florida State are currently the favorites to leave for the SEC with +250 odds, followed by Miami (+325), Louisville (+500), Baylor (+500), Oklahoma State (+600), and Cincinnati (+750).

All of these odds are really interesting as seven ACC schools are listed including Clemson.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Vegas odds on Clemson leaving for SEC
Vegas odds on Clemson leaving for SEC
Delicia Washington signs pro contract
Delicia Washington signs pro contract
4-star 2024 cornerback has Clemson in top schools
4-star 2024 cornerback has Clemson in top schools
Vegas odds on Clemson football winning ACC title
Vegas odds on Clemson football winning ACC title
Post your comments!
Read all 9 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest