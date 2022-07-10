Vegas odds on Clemson leaving for SEC

Rumors are still swirling, with conference expansion being the hot topic of discussion for college football fans.

Bovada released odds recently for the next school to bolt to join the Big Ten or SEC.

Note Dame and Oregon have the highest odds to join the Big Ten at +150, followed by Washington (+600), Kansas (+1400), Cincinnati (+1500), Arizona (+1800), North Carolina (+2000), Duke (+2000), Oklahoma State (+2000), California (+2000), and Syracuse (+2500).

Clemson and Florida State are currently the favorites to leave for the SEC with +250 odds, followed by Miami (+325), Louisville (+500), Baylor (+500), Oklahoma State (+600), and Cincinnati (+750).

All of these odds are really interesting as seven ACC schools are listed including Clemson.