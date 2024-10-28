CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Vegas odds on Cade Klubnik winning the Heisman

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Oct 28 12:19

What a difference a year makes.

Clemson junior quarterback Cade Klubnik is a top 2024 Heisman Trophy Award candidate.

In 2024, Klubnik has thrown for an impressive 1,836 yards with 20 touchdowns and only three interceptions for a QBR of 87.4 (fifth-best in CFB).

Klubnik also has 41 rushes for 227 yards, four rushing touchdowns, a 19-yard reception, and a tackle this season.

If the Tigers keep winning, Klubnik will likely garner some postseason accolades. However, Clemson has never won the prestigious Heisman trophy award.

In the latest Heisman odds at FanDuel SportsBook, Klubnik has +1500 odds, the fifth-best in the nation.

The top four frontrunners are Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (+230), Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter (+270), Miami quarterback Cam Ward (+300), and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (+440).

