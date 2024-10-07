Vegas odds on Cade Klubnik winning the Heisman

In 2024, Klubnik has thrown for and impressive 1,219 yards with 14 touchdowns and only two touchdowns for a QBR of 88.9 (fourth in CFB).

He also showed his dual-threat ability with 42 rushes for 139 yards and two rushing scores on the season.

Klubnik was 19-of-33 for 235 yards and two touchdowns and added 62 yards on the ground against Florida State in the latest game for the Tigers.

In the latest Heisman odds at BetOnline.ag, Klubnik is the highest riser in college football, with 14/1 odds, which is tied for fifth-best with Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

The top four frontrunners are Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2/1 odds), Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter (3/1), Miami quarterback Cam Ward (5/1), and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (11/1).

Clemson has never won a Heisman trophy award.