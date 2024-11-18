Vegas odds for Clemson vs. South Carolina, The Citadel

FanDuel has lines set for both of Clemson's instate regular-season finales, where the Tigers are favorites at very different statures by game.

The rivalry finale against South Carolina in Death Valley on Nov. 30 is where Clemson is currently a 2.5-point favorite. That's down 10 points from a summer FanDuel line that had the Tigers as a 12.5-point favorite.

The renewed line makes sense by the updated metrics, where Clemson is up to No. 12 in ESPN's Football Power Index and South Carolina is 13th and the Tigers are also one spot ahead of the Gamecocks in SP+ metric at Nos. 14 and 15 respectively.

Clemson was a 14.5-point favorite over South Carolina the last time the Tigers hosted the Gamecocks, where South Carolina won 31-30.

Clemson has won eight of the last nine against South Carolina, including a 16-7 victory last year in Columbia.

Kickoff is set for noon and it will be aired on ESPN.

The Tigers host The Citadel of the FCS level for Military Appreciation Day on Saturday (3:30/TheCW), where Clemson is a 50.5-point favorite.

Clemson has won 18 in a row over the Bulldogs going back to 1932. The Tigers topped The Citadel 49-0 in 2020.