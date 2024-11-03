Updated Clemson postseason projections after loss to Louisville

TigerNet Staff by

One result brings a precipitous fall in the postseason projections for Clemson. From a common Playoff pick to the array of secondary ACC bowl options now for Dabo Swinney's Tigers. CBS Sports projects a close-to-home Duke's Mayo Bowl trip in Charlotte versus Minnesota on Jan. 3. Clemson likely has just one path to the College Football Playoff, which will require ACC road wins at Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh back-to-back, and will also need Miami or SMU to lose not one but two games (one-loss tiebreaker goes to either team for already beating Louisville this season). "Clemson lost to Louisville 33-21 at home, which drops the Tigers out of the ACC title race ... for now," CBS' Jerry Palm said. "Miami and SMU are both undefeated in league play and Clemson plays neither of them, nor do they play each other. All the Tigers can do is watch and hope for the best, but 10-2 with double-digit losses to the two best teams they played, one at home, is not likely to be good enough." 247Sports picks a Gator Bowl return and potential face-off of Playoff bubble-out opponents with Clemson and Ole Miss (Jan. 2). "Ole Miss is one of several multi-loss SEC teams jockeying for position coming out of Week 11 in need of another momentous win next week against Georgia to stay alive in the playoff picture. Clemson's unexpected loss to Louisville at home removes the Tigers from previously being slotted at No. 3 in the playoff projection to outside of the top 12. Brutal," 247Sports' Brad Crawford writes. College Football Network joins CBS with a Mayo Bowl pick and a meeting with Illinois. ESPN's latest bowl projections ($) peg the Tigers for either a West Coast trip to the Holiday Bowl (Dec. 27) versus Colorado or another Jacksonville stop versus Vanderbilt. Clemson fell out of the ESPN Playoff Predictor Top 24 listed with around double-digit percentage chances or better. FPI says the Tigers still have a 7% percent shot, and an even lower conference title percentage (2.4). Clemson bowl projections CBS: Duke's Mayo 247Sports: Gator College Football Network: Duke's Mayo ESPN: Holiday (Schlabach) or Gator (Bonagura)

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now