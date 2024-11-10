Updated Clemson Playoff chances, postseason projections

TigerNet Staff

Clemson helped itself, and got some help around college football as well, per the numbers. With a 24-14 victory at Virginia Tech and a Miami loss at Georgia Tech Saturday, the Tigers' fading Playoff hopes were boosted. The Athletic's model has Clemson up to a 38% CFP chance and even odds with Miami (36%) for winning the ACC, ahead of SMU (26%). ESPN's Playoff Predictor returned the Tigers to double-digit CFP chances at 17%, which boost to 46% by winning out even without an ACC title game appearance. Clemson still needs more help to make Charlotte's ACC title game, with a win at Pitt on Saturday a must (10.5-point favorite; noon ESPN). With the Miami loss to Georgia Tech, a Clemson win and a Hurricanes defeat at home to Wake Forest (Nov. 23) or on the road at Syracuse (Nov. 30) would be the Tigers' easiest path. Were SMU to lose twice out of matchups with BC (home), Virginia (road) and Cal (home), Clemson can still also finish ahead of them. If Clemson is in a tiebreaker with either SMU or Miami or both, the Tigers losing to a common opponent in Louisville and Miami and SMU beating the Cardinals would have the Tigers losing out or finishing a spot lower if in contention for the top seed. Elsewhere, ESPN's FPI has Clemson with the third-best ACC odds (9.5%), trailing Miami (50.7%) and SMU (36.7%). CBS Sports projects Miami to make the Playoff and Clemson to face Minnesota in the Duke's Mayo Bowl (Jan. 3). All but one of ESPN's Playoff predictors have Miami in the Playoff, one has just SMU and a couple have both teams making the field. ESPN's Heather Dinich projects Clemson to move up to No. 22 in the updated CFP rankings on Tuesday, jumped by South Carolina (20). Miami is slated to drop seven spots to No. 11 this week. 247Sports' updated postseason projections have SMU winning the ACC and Clemson headed to the San Diego-based Holiday Bowl versus Colorado (Dec. 27).

