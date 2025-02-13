CLEMSON FOOTBALL

U.S. Department of Education rescinds Biden 11th hour guidance on NIL compensation

Press Release - 3 hours ago

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) today announced it has rescinded the nine-page Title IX guidance on Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) issued in the final days of the Biden administration:

“The NIL guidance, rammed through by the Biden Administration in its final days, is overly burdensome, profoundly unfair, and it goes well beyond what agency guidance is intended to achieve. Without a credible legal justification, the Biden Administration claimed that NIL agreements between schools and student athletes are akin to financial aid and must, therefore, be proportionately distributed between male and female athletes under Title IX. Enacted over 50 years ago, Title IX says nothing about how revenue-generating athletics programs should allocate compensation among student athletes. The claim that Title IX forces schools and colleges to distribute student-athlete revenues proportionately based on gender equity considerations is sweeping and would require clear legal authority to support it. That does not exist. Accordingly, the Biden NIL guidance is rescinded,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 18) Author
spacer TNET: U.S. Department of Education rescinds Biden 11th hour guidance on NIL compensation
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: U.S. Department of Education rescinds Biden 11th hour guidance on NIL compensation
 White_Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: U.S. Department of Education rescinds Biden 11th hour guidance on NIL compensation
 junk yard tiger®
spacer Me too. He might destroy the constitution but at least got this right.***
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Re: Me too. He might destroy the constitution but at least got this right.***
 TgrChd
spacer Says the guy triggered by anyone questioning...
 TigerTown
spacer Re: TNET: U.S. Department of Education rescinds Biden 11th hour guidance on NIL compensation
 raider12®
spacer Re: TNET: U.S. Department of Education rescinds Biden 11th hour guidance on NIL compensation
 grrowl
spacer Re: TNET: U.S. Department of Education rescinds Biden 11th hour guidance on NIL compensation
 Marine4Life®
spacer Re: TNET: U.S. Department of Education rescinds Biden 11th hour guidance on NIL compensation
 endorfiend
spacer Re: TNET: U.S. Department of Education rescinds Biden 11th hour guidance on NIL compensation
 LesterWagner1990
spacer sounds like another USAID type allocation of funds that you can pay off your
 El Tigre 1
spacer Re: sounds like another USAID type allocation of funds that you can pay off your
 grrowl
spacer Re: TNET: U.S. Department of Education rescinds Biden 11th hour guidance on NIL compensation
 Buffalo Creek Tiger
spacer Trump saves mens non football/basketball college sports
 tigertrain®
spacer Re: TNET: U.S. Department of Education rescinds Biden 11th hour guidance on NIL compensation
 Bravesfan102925®
spacer Re: TNET: U.S. Department of Education rescinds Biden 11th hour guidance on NIL compensation
 LakeNormanTiger
spacer Re: TNET: U.S. Department of Education rescinds Biden 11th hour guidance on NIL compensation
 trk1
spacer I agree with this
 T_I_P
