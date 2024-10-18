Two Tigers move into national outlet's Top 100 players for 2024 season

CBS Sports did a reset of its Top 100 players in college football ranking, which featured two Tigers in and four preseason honorees missing the cut thus far. Cade Klubnik paces the Tigers at No. 42 overall. "Klubnik is starting to perform at a high level, protecting the football better than in previous seasons," CBS Sports analyst Blake Brockermeyer said. "A key part of his success is the improved performance of Clemson's skill players. Klubnik is completing 67% of his passes, the highest mark of his career, with only two interceptions and 17 touchdown passes. He's reading defenses well and making accurate throws, ensuring that only his receivers have a chance to make the play. Klubnik is also a threat with his legs, scoring four rushing touchdowns, and he is currently the No. 1-rated quarterback in the country against the blitz." That places Klubnik as the No. 6 QB nationally, after starting unranked, behind Miami's Cam Ward (3), Oregon's Dillon Gabriel (5), Colorado's Shedeur Sanders (10), Alabama's Jalen Milroe (24) and Syracuse's Kyle McCord (24). Phil Mafah rounds out the Clemson contingent with a 45-spot move up to No. 64. "Mafah is one of my favorite running backs in the country because not only is he a physical runner who breaks tackles, but he also has the speed to take it the distance. He has 17 explosive runs and is averaging nearly seven yards per touch with four touchdowns. Mafah is also solid in pass protection and will make an NFL team very happy next year," Brockermeyer said. The preseason Top 100 also included Barrett Carter (24), Peter Woods (76), T.J. Parker (98) and DeMonte Capehart (98). Carter did make the second-team All-America list for Athlon.

