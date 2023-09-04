Twitter reacts to No. 9 Clemson losing to Duke

Twitter was abuzz talking about the Tigers loss to the Blue Devils:

I’d like a do over on dumb loses more than smart wins. But as we say, both things can be true. Dumb miscues cost Clemson. But what a performance by Duke—which I understand is renowned for being smart. — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) September 5, 2023

If Clemson can beat FSU in 3 weeks, all is well. But I can’t envision a scenario that happens. When you don’t have WRs that intimidate DUKE… When you’re constantly scrambling out of trouble now… what are you doing vs. FSU? Duke is real good but, man. — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 5, 2023

Clemson is going to outgain Duke in every offensive category and lose by three scores — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) September 5, 2023

Clemson said no to expansion because they realized SMU might actually beat them in football. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 5, 2023

Mike Elko went 9-4 in year 1 at Duke and is just straight up handling Clemson tonight. He might be one of the best coaches in the country. — Brandon Walker (@BFW) September 5, 2023

Clemson has now lost 3 of its last 4 games for 1st time in 12 years, since Dabo Swinney’s 3rd full season as Tigers’ coach in 2011 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 5, 2023

How the mighty have fallen: Duke 28 ... Clemson 7??? Dabo, back to the lab-o. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 5, 2023

Is Clemson a softball school — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 5, 2023

I've said it the last three seasons: Clemson's problem is/was not DJ Uiagalelei. — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) September 5, 2023

88% of the moneyline money at @betmgm was on Clemson -500.



Only 12% of the money was on Duke at +375. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 5, 2023

Maybe we need a new WR coach too.



What a complete cluster of a game.



Bunch of players who can't execute and are error-prone.



Culture? Yeah--let's flush that idea that this is a winning culture. Bring in transfers. Use NIL for recruiting. Top to bottom evaluation. — QT (@QuackingTiger) September 5, 2023

It's time to re-calibrate our expectations for this Clemson program. The Tigers had a great run, but Dabo Swinney has always said it's harder to stay at the top than it is to get to the top. He was right. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) September 5, 2023

Feels like there is a funk in this program currently. A whole lot of can’t get right all manifested before our eyes in game 1.



Love Dabo & what he’s built, but he has his hands full with what lies ahead this season. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) September 5, 2023

Mood for Clemson fans 😬 pic.twitter.com/XoDukHhENc — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 5, 2023

Clemson had two of the best quarterbacks in college football essentially back to back in Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. But without either of these guys they’ve come back to earth. They look like a borderline top 25 team tonight. Door is wide open for FSU in ACC. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 5, 2023

Duke fans storm the field after upsetting No. 9 Clemson: pic.twitter.com/ulPm2houww — Justin Robertson (@j_probertson) September 5, 2023

This would have been far more humiliating for Clemson had the Duke fans calmly remained in their seats as if they expected to win. pic.twitter.com/w4T2pHQ5l4 — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) September 5, 2023

Dabo Swinney showing up to Corvallis to recruit DJ Uiagalelei back to Clemson pic.twitter.com/JpvlNV2vpb — PropSwap (@PropSwap) September 5, 2023

There is some good news for Clemson: whatever amount ACC fines Duke for rushing the field will be subtracted from Clemson's exit fee — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 5, 2023

DUKE BEATS CLEMSON FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2004‼️😲 pic.twitter.com/nEJzY1r9dm — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 5, 2023

DUKE ROUTS NO. 9 CLEMSON‼️ @DukeFOOTBALL's first AP top-10 win since 1989 😤 pic.twitter.com/liOLnSHO1I — ESPN (@espn) September 5, 2023

Clemson ain’t it this year.



LSU ain’t either.



Georgia can’t stop getting arrested.



Ohio State’s still breaking in a brand new QB.



We could be in for an exceptionally fun season. 🍿 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 5, 2023

The last time Duke beat a top-10 team was in September 1989... against Clemson 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QUg4MXxcU4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 5, 2023

Clemson Fans

LSU Fans

Baylor Fans

Texas Tech Fans

TCU Fans pic.twitter.com/ONfbLV4HJB — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 5, 2023

Orange CRUSHED 😈



Duke upsets No. 9 Clemson! pic.twitter.com/5E7JGAa8al — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 5, 2023

Clemson has lost:



- Three of its last four games

- Four of its last seven

- And three of those losses were by three scores. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 5, 2023

Dabo Swinney says Clemson was 108-0 in program history when rushing for 200+ yards AND passing for 200+ yards in a single game…



108-1 after tonight 😬



pic.twitter.com/0EbZzWj5l1 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 5, 2023